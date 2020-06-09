Storms delay mobile testing for COVID-19 until June 15

Due to the current forecast and impending impact of Tropical Storm Christobal, mobile testing for COVID-19 in Richland Parish will be suspended through June 12.

Richland Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams announced said the current support provided by Louisiana National Guard is expected to be repurposed for storm support as well as the need to secure any other equipment being used during this period is imperative.

Testing in Richland Parish will resume, pending heavy recovery efforts, on June 15 at Mangham High School, June 16 at Holly Ridge Elementary School, June 17 at Start Elementary School and June 18 at the Hebert Public Boat Launch.

All sites will test from 8-11 a.m. while supplies last.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and remain inside their vehicle. All participants must be 18 years of age or older and indentification is required. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a Louisiana National Guard Medic, to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

The swab will then be collected into a sealed bag and placed into a container while exiting the drive-through site.

No fees or insurance information is required to be tested.

Each testing site is allotted 50 tests. Once that limit is reached, the testing site will close.

No doctor’s orders or referral are needed

Confirmation of results will be provided via telephone within 3-5 days. Due to confidentiality, results will not be left as a voice mail.

