Stockshow parade ready to roll Friday

The 79th Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Grand Parade will be held Feb. 1 in Delhi.

Live music starts at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies for the parade beginning at 10 a.m.

Please note the parade route has changed. The parade will proceed east from opening ceremonies on Depot Street to Hwy. 17. It will then turn south and continue past Delhi Clinic, Brookshires and Freds.

For more information contact Darlene Eubanks at 282-4082 or Nancy Tate at 878-3792.