Stockshow parade planned in Delhi

The Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Grand Parade will be held Feb. 2 in downtown Delhi.

Live music starts at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies for the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Entries for the parade must be mailed, postmarked no later than Jan. 12, 2018, mailed to the Assistant Parade Director at Delhi Town Hall, P.0. Box 277, Delhi, LA 71232, or you may take them to Nancy Tate at Delhi Town Hall.

Entry forms may be picked up at Delhi Town Hall or call 878-3792 and Nancy will email you an entry form.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three classic/antique cars with $200 going to first place, $100 going to second place and $50 going to third place.

Prizes for commercial entries will be $1oo for first place, $80 for second, $60 for third and $40 for fourth.

Prizes for adult clubs and organizations will be $160 for first, $140 for second, $120 for third and $100 for four.

Prizes for schools and club organizations will be $275 for first place, $250 for second, $225 for third, $200 for fourth, $175 for fifth, $150 for sixth and $125 for seventh.

Marching bands will receive $500 per band with a maximum of six bands allowed. An entry form must be completed and emailed (or mailed) to the Parade Director or returned to Delhi City Hall by the deadline of Jan. 12, 2018. Bands report to First Street (west end) in the old Hogan’s grocery parking lot. The parking area runs parallel with Hwy. 80 and the railroad tracks. Bands must be in place at 9:30a.m. and report to Darlene Eubanks.

Floats report promptly at 9 a.m. on Detroit Street for judging. All floats must bear an identification card on the left side. Disorderly and unsightly floats will be disqualified. Jan. 12 is the entry deadline.

Horse riding clubs should fill out entry form emailed, mail to Nancy Tate at City Hall or take to Delhi Town Hall no later than Jan. 12, 2018. Coggins may be checked in order to ride in the parade. Horses must be kept in control at all times. Horses and riders must be presentable, which means horses must be maintained and groomed and rider appropriately dressed for parade.

No riding double will be allowed. Horseback riders must be in line at 9:3O a.m. First place prize will be $100 with $50 for second place.