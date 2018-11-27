Stockshow pageant planned for Jan. 12

The Louisiana Stockshow Pageant will be held Jan. 12, 2019 in Delhi.

The pageant will be split up into two groups to better help with the length of the pageant for little ones and Teen and Miss contestants.

The Louisiana Stockshow Pageant will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 12, 2019 at the Delhi High School Auditorium, 413 Main Street, Delhi, for anyone not competing in the Outstanding Teen and Miss.

The Outstanding Teen and Miss Contestants will participate at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Delhi high School Auditorium.

The entry fee of $60 by cash, check, or PayPal is non-refundable. Entry fees do not include any admission tickets.

Tickets will be reserved seating for $5 each for the 10 a.m. pageant and $10 each for the 6 p.m. pageant. The deadline to enter is Dec. 31 and no late entries accepted for the morning pageant.

Divisions will include:

• Baby Miss, 0-11 months;

• Tiny Miss, 12-24 months;

• Little Darling, 2 years;

• Darling, 3 years;

• Little Miss, 4 years;

• Petite Miss ,5-6 years;

• Duchess, 7-9 years;

• Princess, 10-12 years;

• Jr. Teen, 13-15 years;

• Teen,16-17 years;

• Outstanding Teen, 13-17 years, (Interview, talent, fitness, beauty, & on stage question); and

• Miss, 18-25 years, (Interview, talent, swimwear, on stage question, beauty).

While there is no entry fee for the miss division, you must pay your $100 for Children’s Miracle Network.

A cash scholarship will be given to the Miss Stockshow 2019 Queens which is donated by the Northeast LA Livestock Show Board. There is no deadline to enter the Miss division.

The winner of the Outstanding teen division will received a $100 cash scholarship, an official Miss America’s OT Local Crown, an official Miss America’s OT Sash and entry frees for the Miss America’s OT pageant.

The winner of the Miss Louisiana Stockshow Division will receive a minimum $1000 cash scholarship, an official Miss America Local Crown, an official Miss America’s OT Local Sash and the entry fee for the Miss Louisiana pageant.