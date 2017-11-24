Stephens takes oath as appellate court judge

Fri, 11/24/2017 - 11:03am News Staff

Judge James M. “Jimbo” Stephens was sworn in by Judge Terry Doughty as the new judge on the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Nov. 17 at the Richland Parish Courthouse in Rayville.

With his wife Faith at his side, Judge Stephens took the oath of office as his mother, Ruth Stephens, held the Bible.

December plans for a public swearing-in ceremony were changed when the Secretary of State notified Judge Stephens that he had to be sworn in by November 24, 2017. This created a conflict with the holidays, necessitating an earlier date.

