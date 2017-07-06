Stephens to seek post on court of appeal

When it became public that Court of Appeal Judge Larry Lolley planned to retire, the media reported that Judge James “Jimbo” Stephens was considering running for that position.

“Based on the support and encouragement I’ve received from every parish in this division of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal, Faith and I have decided to run for the opportunity to serve on the Court of Appeal,” said Judge Stephens.

This division of the Second Circuit encompasses most of Ouachita, Morehouse, West Carroll, Richland, and Franklin Parishes.

A graduate of LSU Law School, Stephens has nearly 34 years of legal experience, including almost ten years as a District Judge. Having served as a district judge in a general jurisdiction court, he is well qualified to serve on the Appellate Court.

Stephens currently serves as the Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial District Court, and is registered as no-party.

“It’s important that judges are both expected and required to remain impartial, regardless of a person’s social or political leanings,” Judge Stephens said. “I have worked hard to ensure that everyone who enters my courtroom is treated fairly regardless of their social, political or economic status.”

Successfully overcoming the loss of his right hand at age 11 has given Judge Stephens an inspirational testimony that encourages our youth to work hard and not let others discourage them from reaching their goals.

Stephens considers it his duty and obligation to do everything in his power to make this part of our world a safer place for our children by helping law enforcement remove those who intend them harm.

Jimbo is married to Faith Aubin Stephens and they have three children and three grandchildren, with a fourth grandchild on the way.

Faith and Jimbo live on their farm and continue the fifth generation of family farming.