Delegates from Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, attended the Louisiana Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s 110th state conference March 14-16 in Lafayette. Taking part in the conference were, from left, Gayle Waller, speaker Jacques Rodrigue from the George Rodrigue Foundation, and Boeuf River Chapter Regent Angela Hales, South Central Division Vice Chairman, American Indian Committee, NSDAR.
State NSDAR conference
