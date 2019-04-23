Start robbery suspect caught while fishing

The man accused of the February armed robbery of the Start In-N-Out Mart has been arrested.

Within an hour of the robbery which took placed Feb. 23, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to use security camera footage to identify the suspect as Derrick Terrell Banks, 46, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

RPSO investigators the determined Banks was not in Richland or any of the surrounding parishes. Aided by the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit-Monroe, deputies began conducting interviews throughout northeast Louisiana and Texas.

They were able to determine Banks was in the Morgan City/Houma area of south Louisiana and at approximately 1:30 p.m. April 16, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Houma was able to arrest Banks on the outstanding Richland Parish warrant while he was fishing in the Houma area. He was booked by LSP Investigators into the Terrebonne Parish Jail until Richland Parish deputies were able to transport Banks back to Richland Parish tobe booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on the charge of armed robbery.