Start congressman dies from complications due to COVID-19

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, passed away Dec. 29 at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport due to complications from COVID-19.

Letlow was admitted into a Monroe hospital Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health Dec. 22 and placed in intensive care.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children.

The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.

A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time, Andrew Bautsch, representative for Letlow, said.

On Dec. 23, Letlow’s representative Andrew Bautsch, released the following update regarding Letlow’s COVID-19 diagnosis:

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center in Shreveport, LA as he continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19. The Letlow family is deeply appreciative of the medical team at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe for their fantastic care, and is thankful for all of the prayers and support they continue to receive.”

Dr. G. E. Ghali, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport said at the time, “Congressman-elect Letlow is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit where he is receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his regiment therapy.”

While still at St. Francis, Letlow called upon residents to donate blood in order to help other COVID-19 patients.

"While here, I’ve learned firsthand how important plasma and blood donations are during this pandemic,” Letlow said. “For those who’ve had Covid already, your plasma is especially needed by those who are suffering. I cannot stress this enough. Please consider saving lives by going out and donating at your local blood bank. It may very well be the gift of life that you are giving a family this Christmas.”

His wife, Julia, released the following statement Dec. 27 on Letlow’s Facebook page:

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many,” she said.