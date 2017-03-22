Sheriff warns against sex offender scam

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office began working a scam involving the Sex Offender Registry March 17.

The Sex Offender Registry is a public website, which keeps up with persons who have been convicted of sex related crimes.

In this scam the victim, who was listed on the registry, was contacted by a person claiming to be with the United States Marshall’s Office. They informed the victim their case had been turned over to the federal courts and they had missed a court date. In order to stay out of jail the victim was told to pay a fine and court cost. The victim then sent a money order at the direction of the scammers. Once this was done, the scammers persistently threatened the victim with jail if more money orders were not sent. The victim was told if he contacted local law enforcement, he would be picked up immediately by federal authorities.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley urges all citizens of Richland Parish if they are contacted by someone demanding payment by using a Wal-Mart Green Dot, Western Union, Money Gram or any other pre-paid card they should report this to local authorities. No law enforcement agency will contact you asking you to pay anything with Western Union, Money Grams or Green Dot Cards, he said.

Sheriff Gilley stated if you are contacted by anyone claiming to be with the federal government, law enforcement, or any utilities company and they ask you for money, hang up. If it was legitimate they would not be asking you to send money on Green Dot Cards or money orders. Never give any of your personal information over the phone.

“If it seems suspicious, it probably is,” Gilley said.

He urges people who have any questions or feel they have been a victim of a scam to please contact the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 728-2071.