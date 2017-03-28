Sheriff’s office wraps up three month investigation

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has concluded a three-month drug investigation in Delhi.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said the investigation ended with the arrest of two Delhi men and the seizure of drugs, stolen guns and cash.

Whitney J. Alexander, 31, was charged with seven counts of distribution of marijuana, five counts of distribution of cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander was booked into the the Richland Parish Detention Center under a bond of $585,000.

Trinton E. Reese, 33, was charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm with a CDS, obstruction of justice, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reese was also booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center. No bond was set for Reese due to a probation/parole violation.

Along with the arrest, several stolen guns, a large amount of various illegal drugs and approximately $23,000 in cash was seized.

Sheriff Gilley stated the operation was a success due to the cooperation between the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Delhi Police Department along with Louisiana Probation and Parole and the Louisiana State Police Joint Criminal Apprehension Team.