Sheriff’s office, Triad to host Day at the Lake

The annual Day at the Lake for senior citizens will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Poverty Point Lake in Delhi.

Transportation will be provided from the Richland Parish Courthouse beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Parking will be near the front gate. Transportation will be provided to bring participants from the parking area to the event.

The Day at the Lake is free of charge to seniors citizens age 60 and over.

Fellowship, food, fun and door prizes will be provided.

The event is sponsored by Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley, the sheriff’s office and Triad.