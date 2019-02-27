Sheriff’s office seeking suspect in robbery

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the arrest of Derrick Terrell Banks, 46, in connection with an armed robbery in Start.

The robbery took place at 9:43 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Start In-N-Out Mart, located at 2902 Magnolia Drive.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Banks after reviewing security camera footage. The footage shows a man who appears to be Banks entering the Start In-N-Out at closing time and holding store attendants at gunpoint before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Banks left the scene in a dark blue sedan with tinted windows. RPSO has an active warrant for armed robbery for Banks. If you see Banks he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Do not attempt to make contact with him.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley stated the RPSO is following up on several leads in this case and is working closely with other law enforcements agencies to capture Banks, who has a long criminal history of numerous burglaries and robberies.

Gilley stated more arrests may follow.

If you know the where about of Derrick Terrell Banks please contact the sheriff’s office at (318) 728-2071 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274).