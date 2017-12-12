Sheriff’s Office plans meeting on active shooters

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering an opportunity for all parish churches to join together in becoming proactive to prevent active shooter situations.

An informative meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Start Baptist Church. Please limit attendance to two members from each church.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley and his office will provide lunch for attendees.

The purpose of the meeting is to help church members become better prepared in the event of an active shooter situation in area churches.