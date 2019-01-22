Sheriff’s office arrests multi-state burglary ring

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators were called to investigate a theft complaint Jan. 15 at the Dunn Baptist Church involving a boxed type utility trailer.

While conducting the investigation, RPSO learned of several camp burglaries in Madison Parish. Investigators working with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office were able to make two arrests in connection with the burglaries.

David A. Kirk, 28, of Brandon, Miss., and Johnny R. Martin, 39, of Pearl, Miss., were both charged with felony theft for the utility trailer. Bond was set at $20,000. These two also face similar charges in Madison Parish.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gilley stated the close working relationship RPSO has with neighboring law-enforcement departments helped lead to the quick arrest of these two individuals that were committing burglaries in a multi-state area.

RPSO is still working with law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Mississippi to help return the stolen property.