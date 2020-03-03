Separate traffic stops lead to series of arrests

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley stated three separate traffic stops resulted in arrests over the past week.

The first traffic stop occurred at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 on Wheeler Bend Road when deputies stopped Dustin Lee McClanahan, 40, and upon conducting a search of his vehicle found 13 baggies containing methamphetamines along with four hydrocodone pills.

McClanahan was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession of hydrocodone. Bond was set at $30,000.

The second stop occurred Feb. 23, 2020 on La. Hwy. 425, south of Mangham when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Timothy J. Chaplin for a window tint violation. Upon coming into contact with Chaplin he became belligerent with the deputies.

During a pat-down, Chaplin was found to be in possession of a firearm. Computer checks revealed Chaplin was a convicted felon and could not legally possess a firearm.

Chaplin was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, public intimidation, and resisting an officer. His bond was set at $55,000.

The third incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 29 when deputies conducted a traffic stop after a short pursuit when the vehicle exited I-20 onto LA Hwy. 583 (Bee Bayou).

The driver, Christopher A. Mitchell, 38, was charged with flight from an officer, driving under suspension, careless operation, and expired inspection sticker.

When deputies became suspicious of the stories given by the driver and passenger, they conducted a search of the vehicle and found the passenger, Amanda R. Herrington, 34, to be in possession of approximately 6.2 ounces of methamphetamine. She was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

No bond has been set at this time.