Senator discusses ramifications of state budget bill

The Louisiana Legislature just completed its 2019 Regular Session. The constitution called for a fiscal session so legislators busily debated tax and budget bills with House Bill 105, the General Appropriations Bill, being by far the hottest topic of the session.

The legislature began the session in a better posture to create a budget than it had been in the last three years. That, however, did not mean that the effort to pass a budget was not contentious. With an uncertain revenue forecast on the table, legislators began the session with two competing budget bills.

“With a reported surplus and an increased revenue forecast, we were optimistic about crafting a budget that would more than satisfy the State of Louisiana’s obligations to its residents,” stated Senator Thompson. “I am pleased that we were able to adopt a budget that provides funding for teacher pay raises, higher education, and healthcare among other important items.”

This year’s budget provides additional funding for teacher pay raises and a discretionary increase for schools. Legislators were able to include a $1,000 teacher pay raise, a $500 school support staff pay raise, and $39 million in new block grant money for school districts.

“Teachers are building a better future for the State of Louisiana,” said Senator Thompson. “They are responsible for molding our students into responsible citizens and educating our youth who will in turn become a future generation of leaders. It is our duty to sufficiently compensate educators and provide them with access to the resources they need.”

The budget also fully funds TOPS and GoGrants, funds early childhood education programming, increases funding for higher education, as well as public-private partner hospitals, and includes additional money for Councils on Aging and an extension of foster care services provided to certain individuals.

For more information on Senator Thompson’s legislation or on the general work of the legislature, please visit senate.la.gov.