Seminar to aid gardeners

The LSU AgCenter will host a spring horticulture seminar March 4 at the Scott Research and Extension Center in Winnsboro.

The program is part of a semiannual series of educational and training opportunities geared for home gardeners, landscapers and nursery operators.

Registration is $10 per person, and lunch will be provided. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.

Presentations will include how to identify common insect and disease pests in the home garden and pruning techniques for fruit trees.

AgCenter horticulturist Ed Bush will discuss principles of irrigation and demonstrate methods for constructing irrigation systems for raised-bed and traditional vegetable gardens, which can also be adapted for ornamental beds.

Participants are invited to tour a blackberry demonstration trial conducted as part of an educational outreach of the Scott Research and Extension Center.

The meeting qualifies for continuing education credits for the Louisiana Master Gardener program.

For more information, contact Donna Lee at 318-559-1459 or drlee@agcenter.lsu.edu.