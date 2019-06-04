Sellers Aycock award nominations accepted

Nominations are now being accepted for the Sellers Aycock Jr. Service Award.

Sellers Aycock was a lifelong resident of Rayville who volunteered tirelessly to improve his town, his church and his parish.

Any Richland Parish resident (current or past) may be nominated.

The award recognizes those people who, like Sellers Aycock, have given generously of their time and talent to strengthen their community.

Nomination forms are available at Richland State Bank, Rhymes Memorial Library or from any member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club.

Nominations are due Sept. 3.