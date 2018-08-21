Scouting night set

The Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America will host a Join Scouting School Night kickoff at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Delhi United Methodist Church.

Parents or guardians and their sons and daughters are encouraged to attend the kickoffs to learn about all that Cub Scouts has to offer. Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to participate in Cub Scouts. Boys must be 11 years old or in the sixth grade to join. For more information, visit www.louisianapurchasecouncil.org.