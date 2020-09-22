Schools seek students with learning disabilities

The Richland Parish School System would like residents to take advantage of the Child Find program.

Richland Parish School System Supervisor of Special Education Angie Snuggs said Child Find is a component of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act which requires states to locate, identify and evaluate all children with disabilities, aged birth through 21, who are in need of early intervention or special education services.

“Do you know a child or a student between the ages of birth to 21, who shows signs of developmental delays, on-going learning problems, behavioral or medical problems that interfere with learning?” she asked. “Do you suspect the presence of a disability?”

Snuggs said the school system is looking for children ages 3-21, who may have a special need in one or more of the following areas:

• Speech or language;

• Vision or hearing;

• Physical or orthopedic;

• Emotional development;

• Social development;

• Learning development; or

• Intellectual development.

If you know of any individuals in Richland Parish who have disabilities, are between the ages of 3-21 years, and who are not receiving special education services, please contact Snuggs at 318-728-5964 ext. 235.