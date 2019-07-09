Schools plan meet and greet

Parents of students attending Rayville schools are invited to a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. July 18 at the Rayville Civic Center.

The purpose of the meeting is for parents to meet the administrators of Rayville elementary, junior high and high schools as well as the new Rayville head football coach.

All parents, teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, administrators, cafeteria and custodial staff members, business leaders, ministers and public officials in Richland Parish School Board Districts 3, 5 and 6 are invited to attend the meet and greet.