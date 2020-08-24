School lunch policies matched to new schedules

Richland Parish Schools has amended its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2020-2021 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge all Delhi, Mangham and Rayville high, junior high and elementary schools, Start Elementary School and the RCCA.

Meals for school-aged children are being provided using the A/B Schedule. Meals are provided to Group A students on Monday/Wednesday and Group B students on Tuesday/Thursday. The three remaining meals will be sent home with the student at the end of each day. On Monday/Tuesday, one meal will be sent home and on Wednesday/Thursday, the two remaining meals will be sent home. All meals require refrigeration and some items sent will need to be heated in a microwave prior to eating.

The School Food Service Program will offer Meals in the Classroom or Grab-N-Go Meal service this year to all students. Meals are still offered in the cafeteria as well. Meals will be prepared using strict COVID—19 guidelines. The individual school principals have the choice of the type of meal service offered to their students.

All Richland Virtual Academy students will be offered a 5-day Grab-N-Go Meal service pick-up. Parents or Guardians must complete the Grab-N-Go Meal form and return it to the Cafeteria Manager or mail to Richland Parish School Food Service, PO BOX 599, Rayville, LA 71269. The Grab-N-Go form has a spot to specify where you choose to pick-up the meals. Please be certain to indicate your choice prior to returning the form. Also, please circle either Monday or Wednesday for your choice on a pick-up day. All meals will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Meal components require refrigeration/freezer storage until ready to use. Meal content may vary based on a child’s allergies.

For additional information please contact: Gracie Hosea, Attention: Child Nutrition Program Supervisor, Richland Parish School Board, PO BOX 599, Rayville, LA 71269, 318-728-5964 or -email ghosea@richland.k12.la.us.