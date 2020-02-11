School choice application dates announced

The Richland Parish School Board will continue to offer School Choice transfer options to students who are enrolled in schools receiving a letter grade of D or F for the upcoming school year.

All School Choice applications must be received from Feb. 18 to April 3. The window for submission of Open Enrollment transfer applications will be from April 6 to May 15. No applications will be accepted after these deadlines.

Five informational meetings will be for parents and the community. The schedules for these meetings is:

• 5:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at Delhi High School Auditorium for all Delhi schools;

• 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at Start Elementary School Gymnasium;

• 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at Holly Ridge School;

• 5:30 p.m. March 5 at Rayville Elementary School Gymnasium for all Rayville schools; and

• 5:30 p.m. March 9 at Mangham High School Lecture Hall (new building) for all Mangham schools.

Students seeking to participate in the Richland Parish School Board open enrollment transfer program must follow program guidelines.

A student who desires to attend a school outside of his zone of residency may apply for a transfer to another grade-appropriate school in another zone. The transfer will be granted with the following conditions:

• The student and his parent/legal guardian/custodian shall be responsible for transportation to and from the schools within the receiving zone;

• The student’s application is received on or before the deadline set by the superintendent;

• Capacity is available within the grade-level at the receiving school;

• The receiving school zone will be the student’s home school zone for all purposes;

• The transferred student shall continue to be enrolled in the grade­ appropriate school in the receiving zone until and if a transfer back to the zone of residency is approved;

• No transfer from the receiving school back to the zone of residency shall be available except for a subsequent school year, which application must meet the deadline requirement;

• A student who is newly enrolled to a school will be eligible to access a transfer for the subsequent school year;

• A student granted a transfer remains subject to the rules and regulations of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association; and

• The transfer must not violate but must be in compliance with any placement or other requirement of a student’s Individualized Education Plan or Section 504 Plan.

The superintendent shall develop an administrative procedure which provides for the efficient, effective, and equitable implementation of this transfer policy. Open enrollment transfers will be accessed on a first come, first served basis.