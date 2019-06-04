School board offers free lunches through June

The Richland Parish School Board is participating in the Summer Food Service Program again this year.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday in both Rayville and Delhi.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday June 10-25 at Delhi High School and Rayville High School.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday June 10-25 at Delhi and Rayville high schools.

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.