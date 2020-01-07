School board members recognized

The Richland Parish School Board along with other school districts throughout Louisiana will celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January.

More than 640 locally elected school board members throughout Louisiana will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “School Boards Matter! Launching the Next Generation,” reinforces the unique role school boards play in promoting and advocating for quality education and the ownership they take for governing their local public schools.

“The foundation of school leadership is ensuring equal learning opportunities for all students,” Richland Parish Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We’re proud of our district. School Board Recognition Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected trustees.”

In Richland Parish, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $45 million, 2,711 students, 410 employees and 14 buildings.

The men and women serving as members of the Richland Parish School Board are president Kevin Eppinette, vice-president Eugene Young Jr., Billy Calvert, Moses Wilkins, James Hough, Dr. Georgia Ineichen, Marie Lewis, Joe Chapman and Chris Pruitt.