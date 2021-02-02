School board hotline offers homework help

Help with their homework is only a phone call away for Richland Parish students.

Teachers from the Richland Parish school system are staffing the Richland Parish Homework Hotline as of Jan. 25.

The homework hotline provides free assistance with English arts and math assignments to K-12 students and parents.

Students can call the hotline at 318-417-7335 from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Once someone calls the hotline, the operator will ask for the child’s name, school and specific grade level. The operator will then ask about the specific assignment.

The operator does not have access to every teacher’s specific homework assignments for each day, so the caller must identify the assessment for which he is requesting the assistance.

The wait time will vary based on the number of calls the operator receives. You may be placed on hold until the operator can assist you.

If the number of calls is high, the operators may limit the number of problems they can address in a single call. If you need further assistance, you may be encouraged to call back.

If you have questions or concerns about the Homework Hotline, please contact Aleasha Waller at awaller@richland.k12.la.us.