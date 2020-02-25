Scholarships available to local students

The William and Hannah McClain Foundation has scholarships available for two deserving students of the 2020 graduating class of Rayville High School.

To be considered for a scholarship the student must meet the following criteria:

• Has maintained at least a 2.8 grade point average for grades 9-12 (enclose a sealed official transcript application).

• Must be financially disadvantaged.

• Must be accepted as a full-time student in a college/university of his/her choice (please submit a copy of the college/university acceptance letter).

• Must have declared a major in any discipline.

• Must matriculate in the Fall/Spring semesters at a four-year college/university.

• Must mail fee receipt of registration to the address listed on the application for verification of enrollment.

• Must maintain at least a B average per semester for continued eligibility.

Please submit three recommendation letters on official faculty letterhead: two from past teachers or counselors affirming the student’s academic promise and one from merit reference supporting student volunteer/extracurricular efforts.

All applications must be mailed and postmarked by April 11, 2020. Hand carried, emailed or faxed applications will not be accepted. Only completed applications will be considered.

For more information about the William and Hannah McClain Foundation or to request an application, please write P.O. Box 1133, 1902 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, Texas 77489-2207.