Salvations Cross to rise over I-20

Salvations Cross will be raised above Rayville Tuesday.

Plans call for the 110-foot cross to be raised into place at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at 2 Horn Road, next to the I-20 south of Rayville.

The project was started by Timmie Ray Thames of Rayville in 2016. Both east and west bound traffic will have full view and effect of the Cross, exposing more than 14 million driver people a year to the powerful symbol.

The approximate cost of the cross will be around $200,000.

For more information, call Joe Bruyninckx at 318-366-7957 or email felixj1@bellsouth.net.

You can also find the “Salvation’s Cross” page on Facebook.