Salvation Army Angel Tree ministry begins

“Calling all angels” was the cry issued by local Salvation Army representatives Cyndi Mix, Howard D. Smith, Wayne Chapman and Dellie Hicks last week as the Christmas Angel tags went on the trees in Rayville and Winnsboro and were being passed out in the Delhi area.

This year, the local Salvation Army Angel Tree Ministry, known as Project love is asking for resident angels over the three-parish area to help Santa provide Christmas gifts for 434 needy children in Richland, Madison and Franklin parishes.

These gifts are to be new toys and new articles of clothing.

Celebrating their tenth Christmas, having begun in 2008, this program with God’s help has grown from securing Christmas for 30 children in the Rayville area to 434 spreading out over three parishes.

“Because of this, each year more and more loving people step forward to become angels willing to give and provide for these little ones, who range in age from newborn to 12 years old,” Hicks said. “The Bible states that ‘it is better to give than to receive.’ Simply put, the gift and the giver are blessed when one helps to provide for another’s needs. Each year, the needs of the children change. We have team members who are gathering socks, underwear and toiletries to supplement Christmas bags.”

“This year we are especially in need of baby beds or play pens, as we have 20 babies under the age of seven months. In these cases, gently used baby beds or ‘like new’ play pens are acceptable,” Hicks went on to say.

Those wishing to help, but who do not have time to go shopping for a child, may drop by Citizens’ Progressive in Rayville or Winnsboro State Bank in Winnsboro and make a donation to the Christmas Fund. Both banks, as well as, the Winnsboro location of Citizens Progressive, have Angel Trees set up in their lobbies.

The Project love team is also in need of bell ringers for the Red Kettle Drive that kicks off at 8 a.m. on Black Friday at the Rayville Wal-Mart and runs until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Everyone is asked to grab a friend and sign up to ring the bells.

Once again, Project Love calls all angels to report for Christmas duty and be a blessing to a child. One can imagine how important this ministry is to parents and grandparents of children in need.