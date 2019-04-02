Salvation’s Cross

There are some things in life that one must see themselves or experience firsthand, to completely understand or ... “get it” when someone tries to describe something.

I recall riding down Interstate 20 one night headed east toward Delhi, when all of a sudden, out of nowhere, appeared this enormous American Flag flying in the night sky with spotlights illuminating revealing the brilliant colors of red, white and blue. As if it just happened, I recall the chill bumps that came over me accompanied with the feeling of patriotism that welled up inside. That unexpected image of seeing the beautiful flag of my country, flying so beautifully in the night sky and my feelings that followed, will stay with me forever.

Over a year ago one of our local area leaders, Timmie Ray Thames, had a vision of erecting a large Christian cross to bear witness in our area. He shared his vision with only a few people. The next months were filled with much prayer, research and waiting on God to open or close doors.

First on the agenda was to find just the right location where people traveling the Interstate could not only see or experience, but also a spot that would lend itself accessible for anyone desiring to stop and meditate or pray. When it seemed as if the perfect location would not be found, Citizens Progressive Bank generously donated a tract of land which could not be more perfect for the location of “Salvations’ Cross.”

All of this was nothing short of God’s hand moving and showing up at just the right time with just the right location.

Fast forward to the present. Plans are now underway to erect a 110-feet-tall cross along Interstate 20 just west of the east bound Rayville Exit. There will be a sitting area with benches, landscaping and lights pointing upward to light up the cross at night.

Similar crosses are located in various places, one of which is on Interstate 55 North in Batesville, Miss. The Batesville group repeatedly described how God provided the people with the needed expertise to get such an undertaking accomplished.

“If God is in it, He will provide just the right people, at just the right time” was the message given by the Batesville team.

The excitement continued to grow ... and the prayers continued to be lifted up. There are several people who have been instrumental in helping thus far in getting God’s plan accomplished. First of all, Monty Adams, President of Citizen’s Progressive Bank, Wayne Chapman, Branch Manager of Rayville Branch of Citizen’s Progressive Bank, Bob Kidd, photographer, who has gone to Batesville to take pictures, and Calvin McKenzie who is furnishing lights and electrical.

Others include Dr. Eddie Wren, Pastor of First Baptist Church Rayville, Brother Tim Allen, Assistant Pastor at Rayville First Baptist Church, Tim Hoychick, Waylon Morgan, Attorney Tom Allen, Sherry Hough, Mayor Harry Lewis, Robert Wallace of Delhi and Savannah Bridges Morgan.

Why is this necessary in Rayville?

First of all, there are approximately 40,000 vehicles traveling this spot on a daily basis. If each vehicle has only one occupant that is still 14,600,000 people who could experience Salvations Cross each year. Both east and west bound traffic will have full view and effect of the Cross.

Secondly, Interstate 20 is a major east to west highway. It begins in Texas and covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. The stretch of Interstate 20 that goes through Richland Parish is among the heaviest traveled stretches of highway in the United States.

It also is known as being one of the highly traveled routes for both drug trafficking and sex trafficking. What a perfect location to try to send a message of God’s redeeming mercy and love.

In John 12:32 Jesus says “If I be lifted up, I will draw all men to me.”

Of course Jesus was talking about His death on a cross. However, we now have an opportunity to lift up a cross in this area to help remind people of the words of Jesus along with the sacrifice He made and the hope that is in Him alone. When Jesus said He calls ALL men to me ... He is saying that means everyone! He does not put a label on people. Our sinful nature does that. The hope and dream of the project “Salvation’s Cross” is to draw ALL Christians (regardless of denomination, nationality, gender, race, socioeconomic standing, church affiliation, political views, past mistakes, etc.) to work together and send a message to ALL that Christians united for the cause of Christ can change the world starting right here at home in Northeast Louisiana.

The hope and prayer is to unify believers to work together, with a common cause and purpose, all for the cause and glory of Christ.

Imagine a person driving down the road contemplating the direction their life has taken .... Perhaps they feel they have messed up their life, broken relationships, lost hope, contemplating suicide, etc. Then all of a sudden out of nowhere there appears this enormous cross, rising into the sky, reminding them of The One who loves them and can help turn their life around.

Coincidental?

No, God knows who travels that stretch of highway! He can and will use this cross to reach people and draw people to Him.

The location has been established. Now is the time to spread the word to people all over Northeast Louisiana to get on board in helping make this dream a reality. Over the next weeks the plan is to visit as many churches as possible to explain the process and try to get construction underway. Everyone will have an opportunity to contribute in some way.

What a wonderful feeling to be able to pass Salvations Cross and know that you and your family had a part in making this dream a reality.

The approximate cost of the cross will be around $200,000. Any donation will be appreciated. Gifts in the form of memorials or honorariums are welcome. There will be opportunities to have bricks, pavers, benches, etc. with the name of loved ones. Lump sum payments or monthly payments can be made to Salvations’ Cross, Citizens Progressive, 1211 Louisa Street, Rayville, LA. 71269.

For more information, call Timmie Ray Thames at 318-366-2011 or Joe Bruyninckx at 318-366-7957 or email felixj1@bellsouth.net or timmiethames@yahoo.com.

You can also find the “Salvation’s Cross” page on Facebook. Please “like” us and share the message to all your friends.