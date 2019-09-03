Safety first

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson and RPD Officer Jamie Johnson take time to visit with Rayville students. Robinson said he and his staff will continue to interact with the youth and advised his officers will be checking the schools regularly to make sure that everything is running smoothly. ‘Starting with children at a young age is very important when it comes to learning the difference between right and wrong,’ he said. ‘It’s never too early to help children build the traits to becoming positive leaders within the community. I want them to know that we are not strangers, and we will not hurt them. We discussed the importance of their safety as they go to and from school.’