RPSO works to aid in drug-free schools

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Richland Parish School Board, Delhi Charter School and Riverfield Academy conducted a canine narcotics sweep of area schools March 7.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gilley was pleased to report that no drugs were found during the sweep.

A total of 15 dogs from adjoining law enforcement agencies participated in the sweep. These agencies included the Rayville and Monroe police departments, the Louisiana State Police and the Ouachita, Caldwell, Franklin and West Carroll parish sheriff’s offices.

Gilley, Richland Parish Superintendent of Schools Sheldon Jones, DCS headmaster Brett Raley and Riverfield Academy principal Sherry Slade said this will be an ongoing collaboration between Richland Parish schools and the sheriff’s office to keep drugs out of schools and away from students.

Gilley added that his department has applied and been approved for a federal grant to purchase a new narcotics dog to replace Duke, the RPSO dog who died from heat-related complications in May 2016.

Gilley said he expects to receive the new dog in April.