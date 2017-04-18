RPSO urges seat belt use

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley is reminding pickup truck motorists to “Buckle Up in Your Truck.”

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of a statewide 2017 Fatal and Injury Crash Reduction Effort.

RPSO deputies will be stepping up enforcement efforts from April 21-27 in an effort to protect the lives of pickup drivers and their passengers.

Pickup trucks comprise 25 percent of the vehicle fleet in Louisiana. State observation surveys and fatality data show that pickup truck drivers and passengers fall well behind occupants of other kinds of passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts.

Pickup trucks are two times more likely to rollover than cars in fatal crashes.

The LHSC is funding a high-visibility enforcement and awareness campaign to encourage seat belt usage and reduce unrestrained fatalities among our pickup truck drivers and passengers. Taking the time to buckle up before every trip is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

So, officials would like to warn, “Buckle up in Your Truck” or you will get a ticket.