RPSO slates hot dog fundraiser in Delhi April 12

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a TRIAD fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 in the courtyard off Broadway Street in Delhi.

The fundraiser will feature hotdog plates for $5 each. Each plate will contain two hot dogs (with or without chili), chips, a drink, a cookie and ketchup, mustard, mayo and onions.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund this year’s Day at the Lake for seniors hosted by the sheriff’s office and Triad.