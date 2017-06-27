RPSO seizes 13 pounds of marijuana, Ecstasy

Richland Parish deputies have seized 13 pounds of marijuana and almost a thousand Ecstasy pills.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said at approximately 12:47 a.m. June 21, deputies observed a black Chevrolet Camaro fail to stop at the intersection of LA Highway 183 and U.S. Highway 80.

Upon being stopped, the vehicle’s driver, 28-year-old Ellis A. Pink stated he was headed to Mississippi to visit family, coming from Houston, Texas.

Deputies said Pink was acting nervous during the stop and failed to provide a valid driver license when asked by deputies.

Due to Pink’s behavior, RPSO deputies asked for permission to search the vehicle. Pink refused and an RPSO K-9 Officer was called and K -9 Brute alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search revealed approximately 13 pounds of marijuana and 990 Ecstasy pills concealed in a wrapped gift box.

Pink was arrested for numerous traffic charges along with possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 narcotics with intent to distribute and was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.