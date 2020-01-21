RPSO seeking suspect from armed robbery

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery which had just occurred at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 16 at the S-Mart #4 (Bee Bayou), located at 3730 Hwy. 80 Rayville.

The RPSO investigation revealed a black male, armed with a semi-automatic pistol entered the store demanding money from the cashier. The cashier gave the gunman an undetermined amount of money. After doing so the gunman fled the store. No vehicle description is available at this time. The cashier was not harmed during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071 or CRIME STOPPERS of North Delta at 318-388-2274. You can also use the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office app on your smartphone to submit an anonymous tip.