RPSO offers new way to dispose of drugs

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office now has a drug drop box available that will allow citizens the opportunity to deposit unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

The box will be checked and the contents will be collected and disposed of in accordance with federal and state laws. This program not only helps protect the environment, it can also deter the usage of prescription drugs by unintended parties, including our young people facing peer pressure.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office strives to be proactive in enhancing the safety of citizens and saving lives. Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley stated the drop box was received through a grant offered by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators and will go a long way in protecting the community.

The National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators has launched a program designed to significantly reduce the prescription drugs in American homes that are either no longer needed or outdated.

These same drugs unfortunately have become the target of theft and misuse, oftentimes by people who have access to the residence.

America’s 12 to 17 year olds have made prescription drugs the number one substance of abuse for their age group, and much of that supply is unwittingly coming from the medicine cabinets of their parents, grandparents and friends.

More and more adults recognize the need to remove these substance from the home and legally and safely turn over to law enforcement for proper chain of custody and court ordered destruction.

The Rx Drop Box is located on the lower level of the Sheriff’s Office at 708 Julia St., in Rayville and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For any questions regarding the Rx Drop Box, please contact the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 728-2071.