RPSO makes drug arrest

A Wisner man was arrested after passing out in his truck near Start.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said a Richland Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was checking on a suspicious vehicle around 10:30 p.m. March 13 south of Start on LA Highway 133.

When the deputy approached the vehicle he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from it. The driver of the vehicle, Felix Neal, 33, of Wisner, was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running.

Gilley said the deputy got Neal out of the vehicle at which time Neal began resisting the deputy and attempted to get back inside the vehicle and retrieve drugs.

Neal continued to struggle with the deputy when a resident of Start who was passing by stopped and helped the deputy subdue Neal.

Neal was charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and open container. He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center under a $70,000 bond.