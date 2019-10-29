RPSO donates canine to RPD

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office donated Vader, a two-year-old German Sheppard Narcotic Detection Dog to the Rayville Police Department on Oct. 24.

Vader had been with RPSO for approximately one year, but the RPSO had just recently acquired Cyrus, a three-year-old German Sheppard dual purpose K-9.

Sheriff Gary Gilley stated he had recently talked with Rayville Chief of Police Willie Robinson who stated they were looking for a new K-9.

“When RPSO was able to acquire Cyrus, I knew Vader would be perfect for RPD,” Gilley said.

“We are happy to add Vader to the ranks of RPD,” Robinson said. “He will assist our department in our ongoing fight against illegal drugs here in Rayville.”