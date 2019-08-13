RPD officer fired over video

The Rayville officer responsible for an explicit rap video being shot at the police department was terminated at the recommendation of the chief at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.

Members of the town council voted 3-1 to terminate Investigator Jerry Davis after police chief Willie Robinson reported Davis was the officer who allowed the rapper Franchize Q and a film crew to use the interior of the Rayville Police Department during the shooting of a video fro the song “Bout the Money.”

Davis was originally suspended for five days without pay prior to his termination.