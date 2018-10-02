RPD makes drug arrest

A case of reckless driving led the Rayville Police Department to a drug arrest recently.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sept. 28, his department received a call in reference to a reckless driver on US 425 South pulling into Bud’s Mini Mart.

Investigator Jerry Davis Sr., arrived at the location and made contact with the driver, Jamie Moore.

Shortly after, K9 Officer Phillip Chowns arrived at Bud’s Mini Mart. K-9 Officer Chowns asked Moore if he could search the vehicle and Moore advised that he could.

K-9 Officer Chowns found a small black bag under the driver’s seat containing green leafy substance suspected to be Marijuana. K-9 Officer Chowns then transported Moore to Rayville Police Department and advised her of her Miranda Rights, which she signed freely.

Moore was arrested and charged with reckless operation and simple possession marijuana.

Moore was then transported to Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.