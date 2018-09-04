Routine traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest for the Rayville Police Department this week.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said at 9:42 p.m. Aug. 30, Officer Jamie Johnson initiated a traffic stop on a white Ford F-150 at the corner of Madeline Street and Julia Street. The vehicle did not have a license plate light, so Johnson stopped the vehicle.

Upon walking to the driver’s side door, Officer Johnson smelled a loud smell of suspected marijuana. He asked the driver if there were any drugs in the vehicle and if he had a driver’s license. The driver, Matthew Pyland, 22, of 11 36 Hwy 3048 Rayville advised that he did not.

Officer Johnson then ordered the driver and both occupants to step out of the vehicle so that he could search the vehicle.

Officer Johnson asked passenger, Autumn McCall, 19, of 233 Lucy Str. Cotton Vally, to empty her pockets to verify that she had no illegal drugs nor weapons. McCall had a small clear bag with seven white pills in it that smelled like suspected marijuana. After further investigation, the pills were Schedule II narcotics.

McCall stated that her intentions were to give them to a friend. McCall was then detained after being advised of her Miranda Rights.

The vehicle had no illegal drugs in it after the search, but the driver stated he’d been smoking. Officer Johnson retrieved the Schedule II narcotics. Both McCall and Pylant were physically arrested and transported to Rayville Police Department for paperwork. Officer Quatez White then transported them both to Richland Parish Detention Center for booking.

McCall was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs. Pylant was charged with having an expired driver’s license and no license plate light.