Roadwork schedule posted

Louisiana State Highway 425 which runs south to north as Louisa Street and north to south as Julia Street, through the Town of Rayville, is scheduled for a DOTD overlay in January 2018.

Prior to the overlay project, the Town of Rayville, will be rehabilitating the existing wastewater collection system under these roadways. Only temporary repairs will be made to the roadway surface during the wastewater project with permanent repairs being performed during the DODT overlay project.

Beginning Sept. 25, Louisa Street which runs south to north will be partially closed and be operated as one lane from Bradley Street to the Kansas City Railroad for approximately two weeks; then Julia Street which runs north to south will be partially closed and operated as one lane from the Kansas City Railroad to Bradley Street for approximately two weeks.