RMC stepping up to administer vaccines

In the past months one of the biggest questions and hottest topics of conversation has been “Do I take the COVID vaccine or not?”

There are those who are completely in favor and eagerly sign up to receive the vaccine. Then there are those who are hesitant and of a different opinion. It is a personal choice everyone has the privilege to make for themselves.

For those who opt to receive the vaccines, Richardson Medical Center has set the standard for providing services to large numbers of people. They have now vaccinated over 4000 people.

In December 2020, RMC began providing COVID19 vaccines. In the beginning, the mandate was for healthcare workers, law enforcement, and those working in related lines of work. They provided the vaccines to officers in both local and surrounding communities. On Jan. 7, they began vaccinating the elderly population. As the criteria has widened, RMC has continued to have weekly “clinics” and continues to offer this free service to the public.

It did not take long before the process was finely tuned and now runs quickly and smoothly according to RMC Administrator James W. Barrett Jr.

“Our employees have developed a process whereby participants move from station to station to complete all necessary forms, receive information and meet the requirements of both the government and the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer,” Barrett said. “By specializing each station it makes the process faster and more accurate.”

Barrett also commended the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“They have worked diligently assisting in this vaccine service,” he said. “They not only provide security, they also help screen participants by taking temperatures and assist in getting handicapped people from their cars, into wheelchairs and take them to complete the process. The RMC staff has also gone to cars to administer vaccines to those who are unable to get out of their vehicle. We also provide staff to assist in reading the forms for those unable to read or with vision problems.”

RMC is equipped on site with wheelchairs, oxygen and machines to take vital signs along with plenty of RN’s, LPN’s and medical assistants in the event any unexpected situations might arise. All areas of the Rayville Civic Center are utilized making social distancing possible.

“I could not be more pleased with the success and turn out we have seen,” Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis said. “The process has been extremely smooth, especially for an endeavor of this magnitude. We are fortunate to have a facility like the Rayville Civic Center to be able to accommodate such large numbers while complying with social distancing regulation. The collaboration among all involved has been tremendous. I hear positive feedback from all those with whom I speak. We are thankful to have a local hospital like Richardson Medical Center always ready to step up and serve our community like this.”

Comments from a few participants were:

“This has been a huge service to our community.”

“We got our first vaccine here and before we left they signed us up for a time to get our second vaccine.”

“They were very organized.”

“The people were very friendly at each table we went to.”

“I was impressed at how it ran so smoothly.”

“My mama couldn’t get out of the car and they actually came outside and gave it to her in the car.”

For anyone wanting to receive the vaccine, please call 318-728-8314. Leave a message stating your name, date of birth and a telephone number for them to return your call and set up an appointment.

Vaccine appointments are scheduled on Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rayville Civic Center.

Mary Lynn Bolton Bruyninckx is director of social services at Richardson Medical Center.