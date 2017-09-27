Riverfield sets date for 2017 homecoming

Riverfield Academy will host the Glenbrook Apaches for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. This year’s theme is “Rocking the Raider Way”. The pep rally will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the stadium. Homecoming presentation will be 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Riverfield Academy Gymnasium. Coronation of this year’s Queen will take place at presentation. The pre-game procession of the Queen, Maids, Princess and Crown Bearer will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Halftime festivities will take place on Joe Meeks Field.