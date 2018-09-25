Riverfield Academy ready for homecoming

Riverfield Academy will host the Leake Academy Rebels for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

This year’s theme is “We’ve Got The Beat.” The pep rally will be Oct. 4 at the stadium.

Homecoming presentation will be 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Riverfield Academy Gymnasium. Coronation of this year’s Queen will take place at the presentation.

The pre-game procession of the Queen, Maids, Princess and Crown Bearer will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

Halftime festivities will take place on Joe Meeks Field.