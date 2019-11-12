Richland voters head to the polls

Election Day for the gubernatorial general election is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16.

Items on the Nov. 16 ballot will include runoff elections for governor, secretary of state and three Richland Parish police jury positions.

John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone will face each other in the governor’s race.

Kyle Ardoin and Gwen Collins-Greenup will face off in the race for secretary of state.

Barbara Carol and Joe “Rickey” Dorsey will face each other in the race for police jury in district 3.

Steve Adcock will face Steve Lofton in district 4.

Cecil Reddick will face Clay Russell in District 7.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.