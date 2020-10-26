Richland voters facing full ballot on Nov. 3

Richland Parish voters will face a full ballot when they head to the polls Nov. 3.

In addition to the presidential primary, senate and congressional races, voters will chose an associate justice for the supreme court, a public service commissioner, two justices of the peace and a constable and decide the fate of six constitutional amendments.

In the presidential primary, Richland Parish voters will choose between Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Republicans Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence, American Solidarity Party candidates Brian Carroll and Amar Patel, Becoming One Nation candidates Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, C.U.P. candidates President Boddie and Eric Stoneham, Constitution Party candidates Don Blankenship and William Mohr, Freedom and Prosperity candidates Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard, Life, Liberty, Constitution candidates Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior, Socialism and Liberation candidates Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman, Socialist Workers Party candidates Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett, The Birthday Party candidates Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Unity Party America candidates Bill Hammons and Eric Bodenstab.

In the race for U.S. Senator, voters will choose between Beryl Billiot, no party; John Paul Bourgeois, no party; “Bill” Cassidy, Republican; Reno Jean Daret III, no party; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Democrat; “Xan” John, Other; David Drew Knight, Democrat; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Independent; Jamar Montgomery, no party; Dustin Murphy, Republican; Adrian Perkins, Democrat; Antoine Pierce, Democrat; Melinda Mary Price, other; Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian; and Peter Wenstrup, Democrat.

In the race for Fifth Congressional District U.S. Representative, voters will choose between Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Democrat; Allen Guillory, Sr., Republican; Lance Harris, Republican; “Matt” Hasty, Republican; Jesse P. Lagarde, Democrat; Martin Lemelle, Jr., Democrat; Luke J. Letlow, Republican; “Scotty” Robinson, Republican; and Phillip Snowden, Democrat.

In the race for associate justice of the 4th Supreme Court District, voters will choose between Republicans Shannon Grimillion and Jay McCallum.

In the race for public service commissioner in District 5, voters will choose between Democrat Foster Campbell and Republican Shane Smiley.

In the race for Justice of the Peace in Ward 4, Jim Archibald will face Jackson Torrey.

In the race for Juice of the Peace in Wards 6 and 7, Brenda Daniels will face Cody Uehling.

In the race for Constable in Ward 2, Leo Lyle will face Stella Sorey.