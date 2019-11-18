Richland voters decide runoffs

Richland Parish voters decided the fate of three police jury elections as well of helping to elect the governor and secretary of state on Saturday.

In the race for governor, Edwards was re-elected by 51 percent with 774,469 votes to Eddie Rispone’s 734,128. Rispone carried Richland Parish by 57 percent with 4,225 votes to Edwards’ 3,201.

In the runoff election for secretary of state, Kyle Ardoin was elected by 59 percent with 867,449 votes to Gwen Collins-Greenup‘s 601,102. Ardoin carried Richland Parish by 66 percent with 4,691 votes to Green-ups 2,434.

In the race for police juror in District 3, Barbara Carroll won by 59 percent with 398 votes to Joe Dorsey’s 275 votes.

In the race for police juror in District 4, Steve Lofton won by 54 percent with 449 votes to Steve Adcock’s 389.

In the race for police juror in District 7, Clay Russell won by 52 percent with 492 votes to Cecil Reddick’s 460.